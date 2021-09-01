Crews working to restore power after fallen tree split West Knox County power pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some West Knox County customers with the Lenoir City Utility District (LCUB) were without power on Wednesday due to downed powerlines. Crews were working to replace a power pole that had been split in two by a fallen tree.

Jeremy Walden, director of engineering and operations with LCUB, confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that three crews were at the scene near the intersection of Campbell Station Road and Yarnell Road. The power pole was knocked out by a fallen tree earlier this morning.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with traffic control.

Walden said they’ve gotten the majority of customers’ power back at this time, including a nearby residential subdivision thanks to some switching of power sources.

“We’re working on it right now and crews have already started working on it,” Walden said. “There’s a lot of rock in that area, so they’ve had to dig and will try to get it back into the same hole.”

