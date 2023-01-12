KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Storms swept through East Tennessee, leaving rain and power outages throughout the region.

The storm came from the south after leaving a trail of damage in North Alabama. A Tornado Warning was issued for Cocke, Green, Hamblen, and Jefferson Counties. Thunderstorm warnings were also issued for multiple counties, with radar indicated winds of up to 70 miles per hour. Some locations also saw hail less than 0.75 inches.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi shared a photo on social media showing an overturned commercial vehicle which blocked westbound traffic on I-40 in Jefferson County. Within an hour, crews were able to push the truck out of the road and all lanes were opened.

Overturned commercial vehicle on I-40 in Jefferson County. (TDOT)

Crews are working to restore power outages in the region. According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, 3,496 customers in Knox County are without power, and a total of 5,689 KUB customers are without power. KUB reports that some outages are expected to be restored between 4 and 6 p.m.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative reports 4,535 customers without power. In Sevier County, 7,910 customers are without power according to the Sevier County Electric System. Additionally, the City of Alcoa reports 3,8516 customers are without power.

EDITORS NOTE: This story was last updated at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The story will continue to be updated periodically.