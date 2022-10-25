KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Halloween being less than a week away, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers organization is working to make sure families in the community focus on safety while also having fun.

Stacey Payne joined WATE 6 News at Midday to talk about ways kids can stay safe while trick-or-treating and what steps parents should take. Payne said kids should not trick-or-treat alone. She said parents should supervise, no matter what age. She also said it’s best if kids stick together in small groups.

Payne also reminded parents and kids alike to avoid any home-baked goods or opened candy, saying it’s better to play it safe. Lastly, Payne also shared advice for drivers, saying they need to watch out for kids who will be more distracted with candy than looking both ways.