KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers celebrated a milestone the group first laid out upon its inception in May 2021.

Stacey Payne with the nonprofit explained authorities have apprehended the last of their original fugitives that were first shared with the community more than two years ago.

“Our original list started with ten fugitives,” said Payne in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side News. “We had our first one apprehended thanks to tips one day after posting about him, followed by two more a few days later.” She shared the last of the original ten was apprehended Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Payne spoke about what the success means when looking at the larger picture during the segment on WATE 6 News Midday.

Since the chapter’s start in 2021, they have shared 161 fugitives with the community, apprehending 119 of them, with 58 of them being apprehended thanks to tipsters across East Tennessee.

Payne shared that the organization is always adding fugitives to their list, encouraging people to check out it’s website and follow on social media to continue keeping the community safe as a team.

To submit a tip to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers people can call at 865-215-7165, dial **TIPS, download the P3TIPS Mobile App, or via their website. All tipsters stay anonymous. If their tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.