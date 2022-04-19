KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, there are two cases the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers need more information on from the community.

The first is the investigation into who fired a gun that resulted in a stray bullet hitting a four-year-old girl earlier this month. While the little girl is recovering, they still are looking for leads as to who fired that gun.

The second case revolves around a woman suspected of stealing a Craftsman lawnmower and driving away with it in the back of a Hyundai Sonata. A tipster has led to the identification of a suspect, which also led investigators to three other thefts she is believed to be responsible for.

There are five ways to submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page

