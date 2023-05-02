KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s latest edition of Crime Stoppers Spotlight, Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers spoke to its success as they gear up for a fundraiser at the end of the week.

Payne shared the below numbers spanning the time since the organization launched two years ago in East Tennessee to April of 2023:

Payne also shared the dollar amount of drugs the organization has helped take off the streets:

Drugs Seized Dollar Value Meth $3,363.00 Heroin $285.00 Marijuana $140.00 Oxy $1,000.00 Psilocybin Mushroom Powder $854.00 Psilocybin Mushroom Spores $81,375.00 Testosterone $135.00

Payne says this success is possible thanks to tipsters across the community and also donations.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers will host its Second Annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Friday, May 5, 2023. While she says it’s too late to register for this year’s event, people can make monetary donations on the Crime Stoppers website. People can also mark their calendars for the 2024 Sporting Clays Tournament which will take place on May 3, 2024.