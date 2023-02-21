KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Crime Stoppers Spotlight, we’re reviewing two crimes that authorities are looking for tips on, including a shooting a Knoxville and a beer theft in Sevierville.

Starting in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is looking for tips in a shooting incident that left a four-year-old boy injured.

In an email to WATE 6 On Your Side, KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland wrote, “neither the suspect vehicle or suspect has been identified at this point, despite the continuing efforts of Violent Crimes investigators.”

Erland went on to say it’s believed the suspected vehicle was a red or maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

“Though it still remains a distinct possibility, we have not confirmed with 100 percent certainty that road rage was the motive,” he added.

He also shared the young victim had been released from the hospital and is thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

As for what happened in Sevierville, the Sevierville Police Department is looking for more information on a theft that occurred in the early morning hours of February 12, 2023.

According to a post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, this case involved a suspect pulling into the parking lot of the City Park Market located on Park Road around 1:30 a.m.

The post from Crime Stoppers also stated the suspect broke glass to get into the business and stole an 18-pack of Modelo. It’s reported the suspect was driving what appeared to be a Green Toyota Camry.

Sevierville Police also shared the post and information to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information on what happened in either of these incidents or about the suspects involved is encouraged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.