KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is highlighting two fugitives in this week’s Crime Stopper Spotlight in hopes of getting tips from the community.

Crime Stoppers reports the Knoxville Police Department is looking for Dericee Thomas and Tycorrian Taylor. They were also featured as part of the organization’s Fugitive Friday.

Thomas is wanted on theft and domestic assault charges. Thomas was last seen around South Hall of Fame Drive.

Taylor is wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault. He is known to carry a firearm and should be considered armed.

There are five ways to submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page