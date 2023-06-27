KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight headed into the Fourth of July holiday, experts felt it was important to review the downsides that can often come with a key part of many celebrations; fireworks.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers started by explaining that for many areas across East Tennessee fireworks are not legal.

“I will say that fireworks are not allowed in Knoxville or Knox County, unless you have a Tennessee State Fireworks License,” Payne first explained in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side News.

She also explained for those looking to report fireworks illegally going off in their neighborhoods that would not be a call to the Crime Stoppers, but rather to law enforcement directly via the non-emergency number for your community. In Knox County that would be 865-215-1179.

Additionally, she reminded everyone of the dangers associated with fireworks and the trauma they can bring to those living with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“We all need to think about those in our communities who may be suffering from some trauma, such as PTSD that is triggered by loud noises such as fireworks,” said Payne. “They already know the 4th of July will be a loud time and most will avoid events where fireworks will be set off, but their home should be a safe place for them.”

Payne ended by saying that in addition to our neighbors who may be set off by these noises, many of our pets are very sensitive to the noise from fireworks. She encouraged people to celebrate the nation’s independence without hurting neighbors or causing distress to pets.