KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who vandalized a Dollar General store in Knoxville.

The Crime Stoppers reported via their Facebook Page that on Tuesday, May 17, a man broke the door of the Dollar General located at 1800 Middlebrook Pike after being refused service due to having no ID.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.