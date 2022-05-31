KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for the community to help in finding a man they say used a stolen credit to shop across Knoxville and Lenoir City.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Crime Stoppers stated the man seen in the photos used a stolen credit card at Total Wine and More on Parkside Drive in Knoxville to purchase over $250 worth of product on May 16, 2022. They also stated the man used the credit card at several other locations throughout Knoxville and Lenoir City.

The original post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers can be seen here.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.