KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Knoxville Police Department are calling for tips from anyone who may know more about the fatal shooting just outside Bebo’s Café early Sunday morning.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café at 8111 Gleason Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and found two people injured by the shooting.

Cedric Isom, 29, of Knoxville, was killed in the shooting. The second male victim remains hospitalized after being shot in the leg.

Investigators believe at least two people fired shots during the incident and numerous people were in the immediate area when the shooting occurred.

No suspects have been charged. The shooting remains under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.