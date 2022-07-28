SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying two people who they say took clothing from Tanger Outlets.

The duo left the Nike Outlet on Wednesday, June 8, with the woman taking $500 worth of clothing, and the man taking $550+ worth of shoes and socks according to the tweet. They left in a 2018 white Crysler 300, according to crime stoppers.





There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.