KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in multiple cases.

The first case involves the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force through the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency is searching for a woman they said is wanted for violation of the sex offender registry. Rishayia Smith was originally charged with criminal attempt to commit especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that Smith is known to change her appearance using wigs. They are asking the community to be on the lookout since they believe Smith is still in the East Tennessee region.

The second case involves the Knoxville Police Department and a theft caught on camera at the Nike store on Parkside Drive in West Knoxville. Scott Erland with KPD confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side News that the incident was reported to police Friday afternoon, on January 13.

Erland said the manager of the store reported the theft happened on the afternoon of January 12. The manager explained to KPD that the suspect put on a pair of Nikes and walked out of the store without paying for them. He also stated that the suspect came back later, put on another pair of Nikes, and again walked out of the store without paying for them.

“She went in the store on two separate occasions, put on new Nike shoes, and walked out of the store,” said Erland in the email to WATE. The suspect is described as being a white woman believed to be around 5’6″ in her 30s with blond hair.

Anyone with information on either of these women is encouraged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. People can easily submit a tip by calling 865-215-7165 or **TIPS. Tipsters can also use the website or the P3TIPS app. All tipsters will remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest the tipster will receive a cash reward.