KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some red flags and safety tips this Valentine’s Day week.

Stacey Payne with the organization said while people think they’ll never fall victim, scammers are always watching. Payne shared some advice below.

Red Flags from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Your new romantic interest sends you a picture that looks more like a model from a magazine than an ordinary person.

Your new friend wants to quickly leave the dating website and talk with you through email or instant messaging.

Your new friend lavishes you with attention and wants your relationship to progress faster than normal.

Your new friend repeatedly promises to meet you in person, but something always comes up making them cancel.

Stay Safe from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Be careful what you post online. Scammers use this information to get to know you better and how to target you.

Research the person’s photo, profile and name. Where else has this information been used?

Go Slowly and ask lots of questions.

Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.

For more safety information, Payne directed people to the FBI’s page for romance scams.