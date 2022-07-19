KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chaka Sligh’s family is still looking for answers one year after her death.

It was the early morning hours of July 17, 2021 when Chaka Sligh was in a car with a friend heading down the 2700 block of East 5th Avenue in East Knoxville when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, hitting Sligh. Sligh’s friend sped down Central Street where KPD officers were flagged down.

Officers called for an ambulance. Sligh was then taken to UT Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Chaka left behind three children and many other family members who mourn her loss and want answers.

Additionally, we know two other shooting victims in Knoxville last year were related to Sligh. Below is a statement from Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland about Sligh’s relation to Jamarion “Dada” Gillette and Martaysha Flack.

“Chaka Sligh, Dada Gillette and Martaysha Flack were all cousins,” wrote Erland in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side News. “There isn’t anything to indicate that any of those murders were connected to one another. Nonetheless, it’s hard to fathom how difficult that year must have been for that family.”

Anyone with information on any of these cases can submit tips to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously through five different platforms. They are outlined below. Tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page