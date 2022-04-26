KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers talks about personal safety. She said as the spring weather gets nicer and more people get outside, people need to be aware of their surroundings.

Payne also talks about “the crime triangle”, adding there are two points in the triangle that a person can take control of.

Lastly, she says as people do get out more and head on trips over the coming month, it’s important to watch your digital footprint. She said waiting to post where you have gone until you’re back home is always a wise choice. Letting people know your home is sitting empty is putting a target on it for criminals.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.