KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers organization is celebrating its first year of protecting the people of East Tennessee. They took their first tip on May 5, 2021.

As of May 2, 2022 the local Crime Stoppers chapter has received more than 2,241 tips. Those tips also led to 54 arrests, 44 cases closed, 14 fugitives apprehended and numerous warrants issued. They have also approved $11,950 in reward money to tipsters.

In honor of the milestone, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers will also hold their 1st Annual Sporting Clays Tournament fundraiser on Friday, May 6. It will be at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays location at 410 Hardin Road in Kodak. Check-in is at 8 a.m. with flight launch at 9 a.m. It is $600 for a 4-person team to participate, or $125 a person.



Proceeds from this event will help the Crime Stoppers pay reward money to tipsters who are helping to make East Tennessee a safer place.