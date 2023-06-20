KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships come to the area for the seventh consecutive year, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is working to spread awareness on how everyday cyclists can keep their bicycles safe.

Stacey Payne with the Crime Stoppers said the best locks on the market are the U-Lock type locks, saying they can wrap around both the bike tire and part of the bike frame. She also said cyclists should consider double locking their bikes while leaving them in public spaces.

Payne shared several other safety tips for how people across the region can best secure their bikes, they are listed below.

Lock your bike in a well-lit and well-traveled area.

Take light, easily removed items with you.

Engrave a serial number on the bike’s frame.

Take a picture of your bike.