KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is working to spread credit card safety awareness ahead of the summer vacation season.

Stacey Payne with the organization shared three main tips to help safeguard a person’s credit card during this week’s installment of Crime Stoppers Spotlight during WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday. They are listed below:

Confirm : With so many people phones or other smart devices to pay for purchases many seldom take out an actual credit card, so it may be a while before realizing a card is missing. Make a habit of checking at least once a week to make sure a credit card is still in your possession. If it isn't, immediately contact the credit card company.

Check: Look at credit card statements to make sure all of the charges are correct.