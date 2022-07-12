KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shares ways community members can best keep their vehicles safe this summer after multiple reports to the Knoxville Police Department of car burglaries and thefts.

There are five ways to submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page

