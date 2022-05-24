KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Memorial Day weekend upon us and summer vacations ramping up, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have summer vacation safety tips to help keep your home and family safe.

Have a trusted neighbor or friend check your home periodically.

Stop your mail.

Watch what you post on social media. Crime Stoppers recommend sharing vacation pictures after returning from a trip.

Stacey Payne with the Crime Stoppers also reminded people that crime doesn’t stop just because you’re on vacation, saying some people even develop a “vacation mind.” Vacation mind is when you are so relaxed and you are rightfully enjoying yourself so much you forget to take the normal safety and security measures you take when you are at home.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.