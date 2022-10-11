Crime Stoppers Spotlight runs on Tuesdays at Midday on WATE 6 On Your Side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is celebrating National Crime Prevention month in October with several National Night Out events across the region. The events are in an effort to promote safety and awareness, while also connecting the community with the officers that protect them.

Stacey Payne with the Crime Stoppers also spoke about an increase in road rage or aggressive driving incidents.

Below are several tips Payne provided for what drivers can do to lessen their chances of becoming involved in one of these incidents:

Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination Only use your horn if necessary Be understanding of other drivers Be aware

If people see an aggressive driver or road rage incident they should not call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Instead, they should call their local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency line. If they can’t remember that number, call 911.