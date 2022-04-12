KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers spoke about how people can stay anonymous when they submit tips on crimes law enforcement is working to solve.

Payne described how tipsters remain anonymous from the time they submit a tip through the time the tip is closed. The tipster will never leave any identifying information when they submit their tip. Instead, they are assigned and given a tip number. Then, a Crime Stoppers Coordinator reviews the tip to ensure no identifying information is left in tip notes.

If someone’s tip leads to an arrest, issuance of a warrant, recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs they may receive a cash reward they can even remain anonymous when collecting their reward money. No identification or signature is required. This is one reason Crime Stopper officials say it’s important to keep your identification number.

There are five ways to submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page

