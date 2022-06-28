KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police authorities say catalytic converter thefts are down compared to last year.

In an email to WATE 6 News, KPD Spokesman Scott Erland stated, “according to the data that I received from our Crime Analysis Unit, there have been 123 reported catalytic converter thefts this year through June 26. By comparison, there were 173 through the end of June in 2021.”

Erland went on to state that throughout all of 2021 there were 379 reported catalytic converters. He also stated in the email that to his knowledge the 2021 total was the highest yearly total since the KPD started tracking catalytic converter thefts.

All this comes as the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers posted new photos from the KPD asking for people to identify a suspect in a photo taken on June 20 around 4 a.m. Part of the caption from the post stated, “this person stole several catalytic converters from 10416 Parkside Drive, Knoxville.”

There are five ways to submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165

Text: **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link on our Facebook page