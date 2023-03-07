KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are working to make sure a fatal shooting case involving a teen in March 2022 does not go cold.

The Knoxville Police Department is looking for tips and information about a shooting that happened March 5, 2022 that killed 18-year-old Ricky Bernard Waters.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared in a post that KPD officers were first called out to parking lot Q of Montgomery Village around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers pulled up, they found Waters with at least one gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

The Crime Stoppers group goes on to detail in a social media post that Waters would have graduated from Fulton High School that spring, having plans to go on to attend Tennessee Tech to become a welder the following fall. He had spent the first three years of his high school experience at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The Waters Family, KPD, and the Crime Stoppers are all asking anyone in the public to come forward with information.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers reminds tipsters that they can remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.