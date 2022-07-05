KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department officials posted to the agency’s Facebook page on the Fourth of July stating they were looking for 25-year-old Gregory Turner.

In the post, KPD shared Turner is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping from an incident that happened on June 23.

They asked that anyone with information contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, the P3 Tips mobile app or via their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Simultaneously, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers recently shared their June statistics. They can be seen below.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared their June statistics to its Facebook page on July 1, 2022.