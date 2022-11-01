KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is highlighting a case involving Brian Jamal Underwood, who is wanted on multiple charges by the Knoxville Police Department.

The Communications Manager with the Knoxville Police Department also expressed urgency in locating Underwood.

“Thank you for spotlighting Brian Jamal Underwood in today’s segment,” said Scott Erland from KPD in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side News. “We really appreciate it and hope that it will help us locate him in short order.”

Erland said Underwood is being sought on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, felony theft and several additional misdemeanor charges.

Erland shared the charges all stem from a violent domestic incident at an apartment on Dandridge Avenue. He said KPD officers responded to the incident just after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Erland shared some details on the incident:

“Among other things, Underwood is alleged to have choked the victim, a 36-year-old woman, multiple times, dragged the victim by her hair, punched numerous holes in the wall, interfered with the victim’s attempts to call 9-1-1 and left the scene in the victim’s car,” Erland wrote in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side News.

KPD and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that if anybody in the community spots Underwood, they should not approach him and instead call the police.

The ways to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are listed below:

Anyone with information concerning his possible whereabouts should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. All tipsters remain 100% anonymous and if a tip leads to his arrest the tipster will be eligible for a cash reward.