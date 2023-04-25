Crime Stoppers Spotlight runs on Tuesdays at Midday on WATE 6 On Your Side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As festival season gets underway, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is sharing how people can best stay aware of their surroundings while in large crowds or at events.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared three main tips for anyone who may attend events this spring or summer. They are listed below:

Practice situational awareness. Read the crowd. What is the mood like? Do people seem agitated, angry, happy, carefree, etc. Where are my points of exit? Where can I go if I need help?

Payne also shared that it is important for someone to analyze what could be making them a target in a crowd. She also said there is safety in numbers.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers can be contacted via their website or social media platforms. As always, tipsters can stay anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if their tips leads to an arrest.