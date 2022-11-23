KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people start to pack away the leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner, they’ll soon be gearing up to do some holiday shopping.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared that as people are enjoying the holiday traditions and festivities, it’s important to keep those new and expensive purchases safe.

Below are several tips Payne shared during Thanksgiving week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight.

Black Friday

Shop in pairs.

Don’t carry your purse. Keep your hands free and place your card, ID and cash in your front pocket. If you must carry a purse use a cross-body style.

Practice “Out of sight, Out of mind.” Place packages in your truck and if going back in for another round of shopping move your car so anyone who watched you put your bags away thinks you’ve left.

Don’t flash the cash.

Cyber Monday

Don’t use public Wi-Fi.

Select secure passwords when setting up store and online accounts.

Only make purchases on secured sites.

Shop with known stores. Even if the deal is too good to pass up, it just might not be a good deal after all.

Use 2 Factor Authentication.

Safe Shipping

Have your items shipped directly to the store for pick up. Often this is a free service the stores will offer.

Have your items shipped to a family or friend who can be home to accept them instead of leaving them on your porch.

If you have no choice, but to have them shipped to your home and left unattended, try to get a neighbor to watch out for them and pick them up for you or see if you can select an arrival date for when you will be home.