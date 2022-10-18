KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and WATE 6 On Your Side are partnering to share facts about domestic violence and resources for victims.

Stacey Payne shared the facts below about how common domestic violence is per the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of domestic violence.

A typical day has 20,000+ calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

Women between 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.

The cost of intimate partner violence exceeds $8.3 billion per year; This cost spans from first responders to the courts, schools and counseling services.

Additionally, Payne also shared the below tips for victims preparing to leave an abusive situation.

Leave money, extra set of keys, copies of documents, extra medicine and clothes with a friend.

Keep shelter or hotline numbers, emergency pre-paid phone, emergency credit card and cash hidden or give to a friend.

Create a code word and share with trusted friends & family to use if you need help or are planning to leave and your abuser is nearby. Let your children know the code word and what to do if they hear it.

Below are the national and state hotline numbers.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

Tennessee Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-356-6767

‘Purple Thursday’ as it’s become known, is a national day of action each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about domestic violence and an easy way for people to show their commitment to promoting healthy relationships. On Thursday, Oct. 20 people can wear purple to be a voice and start a conversation about domestic violence.