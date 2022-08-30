KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville continues its Neighborhood Safety and Awareness meetings Tuesday, Aug. 30 with the goal to keep people better informed about safety in their community.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers spoke about the series of meetings as they continue to focus on specific parts of town.

KPD Officer and Neighborhood Watch Coordinator John Morgan will present crime prevention tips and crime data specific to the Fort Sanders neighborhood as well as South Knoxville neighborhoods.

Staff members from City departments engaged in public safety issues will also present information about their efforts to engage neighbors in initiatives and activities that can decrease crime and increase connectivity between neighbors and public safety organizations.

Tuesday’s meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woodlawn Christian Church located at 4339 Woodlawn Pike in Knoxville.

Meetings focused on east and west neighborhoods were held earlier this year, and a meeting for North Knoxville neighborhoods will be held later this year.

Below is 2021 crime data in Knoxville:

Calls for service – 277,305

Arrests – 7,139 (adult) 420 (juvenile)

Murders – 3

Aggravated assaults – 1,255

Simple assaults – 3,227

Burglaries – 925

Acts of vandalism – 1,598

Robberies – 172

Thefts – 1,348

Motor vehicle thefts – 1,155

Drug violations – 2,069

From 2019 to 2020, aggravated assaults rose 31.60% while homicides rose 72.73 percent.

The Neighborhood Safety and Awareness series is a collaboration between the City of Knoxville Office of Neighborhood Empowerment (ONE), Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC), the Community Safety Department, Knoxville Police Department (KPD), and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers initiative.