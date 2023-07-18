SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the Sevierville Police Department is requesting the help of the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers in identifying a theft suspect.

In a Facebook post from Crime Stoppers, the caption reads, “On July 14, 2023 at about 1:40 p.m. this person left the Black Rifle Coffee Company on Parkway, Sevierville without paying for a shirt.” The post goes on to state, “She was seen leaving in a newer gray four-door sedan, possibly a Volkswagen with a Virginia tag. The car had a yellow sticker on the driver’s side rear window and a large sticker of a person/face on the driver’s side rear window.”

When speaking with Stacey Payne with the Crime Stoppers, WATE 6 On Your Side addressed one of the top questions posed on social media; Why focus on a shirt theft?

“As you know we normally focus on felonies, but this is the perfect opportunity to show how stealing, shoplifting affects all of us,” began Payne. “This was a small business owner who cannot absorb these expenses, if this person gets away with this you have to ask yourself what else has she or is she getting away with, and then you have to ask yourself if you are willing to pay more so businesses can continue to operate with these thefts, these losses?”

Payne also spoke about what to do in these situations when someone spots suspicious activity.

“First and foremost, pay attention to your surroundings, what is going on around you, how are people behaving,” she said. “This starts from the moment you pull into a parking lot to the moment you leave.”

She also encourages people to take notes if they can and call authorities.

“Vehicle description, describe the people involved, can you safely take any pictures, then report it immediately to store management and law enforcement,” she said.

