SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak.

During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors at the Great Smokies Flea Market, on Dumplin Valley Road just off of exit 407 at Interstate 40.

The theft, reported by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, was confirmed by Sevierville Police. Investigators say the suspect was picked up at 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 18 by someone driving a white minivan.

Photos shared by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on social media are from a hotel near the flea market, and Sevierville Police told WATE 6 On Your Side News that those photos show a suspect in the theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted on the P3TIPS app or on the Crime Stoppers web page. Tipsters always stay anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.