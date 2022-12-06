KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers highlighted some of the key safety practices for the holiday season when it comes to shipping.

Payne’s top tips are listed below:

Have your items shipped directly to the store for pick-up

Have your items shipped to a family or friend who can be home to accept them instead of leaving them on your porch

If you have no choice but to have them shipped to your home and left unattended, try to get a neighbor to pick them up for you

You can also select an arrival date when you will be home, maybe a Saturday

Get a lockbox with a keypad or padlock to keep your packages safe