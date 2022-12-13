WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m.

In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Guy Street. It went on to state that when officers got there, they found shell casings in the roadway and a residence and vehicle that had both been shot multiple times.

WPPD is requesting assistance from anyone that may have street-view cameras that could possibly show a vehicle or vehicles leaving that area at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information, they ask that people reach out or send a private message on Facebook. All information will remain confidential.

