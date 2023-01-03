KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from last year as program agencies start fresh in the new year. East TN Valley Crime Stoppers received 2,266 tips in 2022 and communicated with tipsters 2,782 times.

These tips and dialogs resulted in the following:

44 Arrests

38 Warrants Issued

20 Fugitives Apprehended

54 Cases Cleared

57 Reward Payouts were Approved

$18,480 in Reward Money was Approved

$77,600 in Stolen Property Recovered

2 Firearms were Recovered

2 Stolen Vehicles were Recovered

The Crime Stoppers also now have 19 law enforcement agencies across the East Tennessee region. As a new year gets underway, Stacey Payne with the organization says they hope to continue adding agencies and communities to the Crime Stoppers’ family.

Payne shared the overall goal is to help area law enforcement and our communities create a safer East Tennessee for all families. She added there are several things people can do to help their cause, including donating to support the program and payout rewards, following the organization on social media and sharing posts, and continuing to submit tips in 2023.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.