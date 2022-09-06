Crime Stoppers Spotlight runs on Tuesdays at Midday on WATE 6 On Your Side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared the organization’s latest facts and figures since the launch of its hotline last May through August 31, 2022.

As stated on its Facebook page, the local Crime Stoppers chapter has received 3,059 tips since its launch in East Tennessee. Those tips also lead to 75 arrests, 30 fugitives apprehended and 65 cases cleared. There have also been $3,413 worth of drugs seized and $81,500 in property recovered.

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers also reminded people that tips leading to an arrest mean reward money for the tipster. Since May of 2021, the local chapter has approved more than $21,000 in reward money.

Tipsters can submit a tip and remain anonymous to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Call: 865-215-7165 or **TIPS

Mobile App: P3 TIPS

Online: www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

Facebook: Click the Submit a Tip link