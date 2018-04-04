$1.5 million worth of meth disguised as candy seized during traffic stop

82 pounds of meth, estimated to be worth $1.5 million, was seized during a traffic stop in Jefferson County last Thursday, March 29, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Members of the Sheriff’s Highway Safety Unit stopped a Honda for erratic driving on I-59/20 near mile marker 104. During the traffic stop, the driver granted consent for the vehicle to be searched.

The Sheriff’s Office says a large bag containing several smaller bags of Mexican candy was found in the trunk of the vehicle during the search. Upon closer examination, they noticed the candy felt granular, and discovered the packages contained methamphetamine, not candy.

The driver of the car, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 56-year-old James Robert Fields of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail on $200,000 bond.