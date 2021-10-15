KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A father is facing aggravated child abuse charges after his 1-year-old child overdosed on heroin Wednesday in East Knox County.

An arrest report states Jeffery Michael Thompson, 33, of Friendsville, was feeding his child at a home in the 2000 block of Mountair Drive around 8 p.m. when he noticed the child becoming “woozy” and sleepy. The child stopped breathing and Thompson called for emergency medical help.

The child was given two doses of Narcan and taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The child’s condition is unknown.

Thompson admitted to officers on the scene that he used heroin moments before he fed the child some string cheese and touching the child without washing his hands. The mother of the child was not at the home during the time of the incident. A referral was made to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Thompson was arrested and taken to Knox County Jail.