$10K reward offered for information on 2014 murder of Oak Ridge man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark is offering $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 2014 killing of an Oak Ridge man.

Gov. Bill Lee granted Clark’s request to offer the reward for information on the killing of Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher on Dec. 8, 2014. Thrasher was found shot to death in his home at 615 West Vanderbilt Drive in Oak Ridge.

“Cold cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to a completed investigation and ultimately a conviction,” Clark said in a statement. “In order to get justice for T.S., I know the state of Tennessee would be happy to deliver a check to someone that can bring this matter to a conclusion.

“We just need a little break in this case.” Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark

Thrasher was 29 years old when he died and left behind two daughters.

Persons with information are asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.