SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An undercover drug operation has netted 12 arrests in Sevier County, including two Knoxville residents.

Dubbed ‘Seals the Deal’ in a hat tip to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, the Sevier County operation resulted in multiple indictments by a Sevier County Grand Jury that convened last month. Seals is set to retire on Aug. 31.

Arrests at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11, and continued throughout the day. The sheriff’s office said the arrests will continue, “until all the subjects are arrested.”

Dalton Cody Stinnett, 37 of Sevierville is charged with Sale & Delivery Sch II Narcotic

37 of Sevierville is charged with Sale & Delivery Sch II Narcotic Brandon J. Palumbo , 30 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 30 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Adam A. Rassias , 22 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 22 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Kevin D. Stallings, 53 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

53 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Brittany N. Wagers , 34 of Pigeon Forge is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 34 of Pigeon Forge is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Jeffery N. Cogdill , 42 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 42 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Angelia H. Smith , 53 of Kodak is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 53 of Kodak is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Jacky L. Lowe, 51 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch I Narcotic

51 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch I Narcotic Justin W. Webster, 33 of Sevierville is charged with Violation of Parole

33 of Sevierville is charged with Violation of Parole Summer R. Lawson , 29 of Knoxville is charged with Capias

, 29 of Knoxville is charged with Capias Allen D. Ogle , 53 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic

, 53 of Sevierville is charged with S&D Sch II Narcotic Christopher Kirkpatrick, 42 of Knoxville is charged with Violation of Parole

Specific details on the operation were not immediately released. The Sevier County Street Crimes Unit is composed of Officers from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg police departments to combat drug sales in the county.

Officers from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Street Crimes Drug Unit, and Tenn. Dept. of Corrections Probation & Parole made these arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

Tennessee law defines schedule II substances as having a high risk of abuse but may have legitimate medical uses with restrictions. The list includes opium, cocaine, methadone, methamphetamines and amphetamines.