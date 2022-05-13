TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A multiagency Sex Offender Compliance Operation in Claiborne County this week resulted in charges brought on 14 people living in the area.

“This was an extremely successful operation that makes it safer for the citizens of Claiborne County,” Sheriff Bob Brooks said. “One of the main accomplishments of my administration has been establishing partnerships with State and Federal agencies like the United States Marshals Service, and this operation is a result of those partnerships.”

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service conducted the operation to confirm that registered sex offenders residing in the county were in compliance with state sex offender registry laws. The checks were completed on May 10-11 with support from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators charged 14 individuals as a result of the operation, with six being placed under arrest. Arrest warrants were issued for the remaining eight. The charges consisted of 25 sex offender registry violations, two felony possession of marijuana charges and one active warrant served for Failure to Appear.

Bobby Lawson faces two counts of sex offender registry violations. Joseph Buska faces three counts of sex offender registry violations. Daniel Turner faces 7 counts of sex offender registry violations. William Coudell faces felony possession of marijuana and a sex offender registry violation. Melvin Lee was charged with failure to appear.

Bobby Ryan Lawson

Joseph John Buska

Daniel Allen Turner

William Arthur Coudell

Birchel Lynn Bussell

Officials did not release information about specific violations.

The checks verify that offenders are in fact residing at their registered addresses, all vehicles belonging to and operated by offenders are properly registered, all email and social media accounts (if permitted) belonging to the offenders are registered as well as many other compliancy issues.