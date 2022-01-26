KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A narcotics investigation by local law enforcement in Tennessee and Kentucky with federal assistance ended with the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars from a Knoxville home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 2161 Doug’s Way in Knoxville on Friday, Jan. 21 according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $31,800 in cash, one handgun and other narcotics-related items.

Knoxville man Michael King, 44, was later taken into custody by KCSO during a traffic stop on two outstanding felony warrants.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Middlesboro Police Department (KY), the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Ninth Judicial Task Force, a regional task force investigating drug activity in Loudon, Meigs, Morgan and Roane Counties.