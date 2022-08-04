KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than two weeks after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration set up mobile command centers in Hamblen County, a TBI spokesperson has released new details on a multicounty drug bust.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the 2022 Enhanced Criminal Enforcement Operation centered around pursuing illicit drugs in seven East Tennessee counties. Authorities seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, pharmaceuticals, and marijuana, including more than 300 marijuana plants, during the nearly two-week operation.

Approximately $40,000 in counterfeit money and five guns were also seized, Earhart said.

A total of 15 felony arrests were made during the operation. Details on those arrested or the charges have not been released.

The joint operation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, the Tennessee National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Governor’s Task Force for Marijuana Eradication, with assistance from the Morristown Police Department, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous other local law enforcement agencies.