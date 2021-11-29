KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A couple were reportedly robbed at gunpoint Sunday night by a 17-year-old male suspect who also stole a woman’s Jeep in the incident, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On Sunday around 9:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the Mountain Brook Apartments along Prestwick Ridge Way where a 21-year-old woman and 22-year-old man reported that they had been approached by an unknown male who showed them a handgun and threatened them before taking the woman’s Jeep Cherokee and fleeing the scene.

KPD says officers responded quickly to the scene and located the Jeep traveling westbound on Papermill Drive before initiating a pursuit. The vehicle fled towards I-40 West at the on-ramp from Cedar Bluff Road, where the suspect ran from the vehicle. Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers also responded and officers located the suspect a short time later in some nearby woods and took him into custody without further incident.

In a search, the teen suspect “was found in possession of a sum of money that belonged to the female victim,” KPD said. The two victims were also able to positively identify the suspect, who was charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest.