KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old is facing several charges after a shooting on Sulphur Springs Road near Morristown-Hamblen High School West.
The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. A 17-year-old boy was injured in the shooting, while another teen was arrested. The Morristown Police Department shared that the suspect was found shortly after the shooting at a residence on Houston Street.
The suspect has been charged with Aggravated Assault in the shooting. He is also facing theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, and handgun possession prohibited charges. According to a release from Morristown Police, investigators determined the teen got the firearm after “illegally entering a vehicle parked on Lone Oak Drive.” The gun was reported missing Monday night.
The teen remains in custody. MPD added that the victim is in stable condition at UT Medical Center.