17-year-old South Knoxville shooting suspect turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old has turned himself into Knoxville Police in connection to a shooting on Sept. 8 on Stone Road that left another 17-year-old hospitalized.

The juvenile was taken into custody on juvenile petitions for aggravated assault and minor in possession of a handgun. KPD said additional charges are pending.

The 17-year-old victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Knoxville Police.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Seven arrested after investigation into Jefferson County drug house