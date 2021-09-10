17-year-old South Knoxville shooting suspect turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old has turned himself into Knoxville Police in connection to a shooting on Sept. 8 on Stone Road that left another 17-year-old hospitalized.
The juvenile was taken into custody on juvenile petitions for aggravated assault and minor in possession of a handgun. KPD said additional charges are pending.
The 17-year-old victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Knoxville Police.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.
