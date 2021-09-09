KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim from Wednesday’s shooting in South Knoxville is a 17-year-old who remains hospitalized in critical condition and the suspect is still at large, according to the Knoxville Police.
According to the initial investigation the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers are still working to locate the suspect, and they have not released the identity of the 17-year-old.
At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.
- 17-year-old South Knoxville shooting victim remains hospitalized, suspect still at large
- FBI releases new video of suspect who placed pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC on Jan. 5
- Seymour man shot, killed at home on Boyds Creek Highway; 16-year-old detained
- Man pleads guilty to 2017 Loudon County murder
- Middlebrook discusses new role as Director of Community Safety
On Wednesday, KPD officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the 200 block of Stone Road and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound next to a vehicle.
The suspect reportedly fled from the scene on foot and Mooreland Heights Elementary was put on lockdown due to its proximity to the incident.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.