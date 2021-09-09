17-year-old South Knoxville shooting victim remains hospitalized, suspect still at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim from Wednesday’s shooting in South Knoxville is a 17-year-old who remains hospitalized in critical condition and the suspect is still at large, according to the Knoxville Police.

According to the initial investigation the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers are still working to locate the suspect, and they have not released the identity of the 17-year-old.

At this time, the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

On Wednesday, KPD officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the 200 block of Stone Road and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound next to a vehicle.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene on foot and Mooreland Heights Elementary was put on lockdown due to its proximity to the incident.