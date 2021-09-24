17-year-old victim in Sept. 8 South Knoxville shooting dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 17-year-old victim of a shooting in South Knoxville earlier this month has died. Another 17-year-old suspect who turned himself two days after the shooting remains in custody.

Knoxville Police investigators were informed Wednesday that the victim of the Sept. 8 shooting at 201 Stone Road died at UT Medical Center. The victim’s body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center where a full autopsy will be conducted.

A 17-year-old male suspect turned himself in Sept. 10 and was taken into custody on juvenile petitions for aggravated assault and a minor in possession of a handgun. The suspect remains in custody at this time.

KPD Violent Crime Unit investigators and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office are in consultation about possibly upgrading charges and prosecution. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.